PM in Germany: Modi calls emergency a 'black spot' on India's 'vibrant' democracy

He said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian

The PM was addressing the Indian diaspora during an event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Munich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the emergency imposed in 1975 a "black spot" on India's vibrant democracy. The PM was addressing the Indian diaspora during an event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Munich.

He said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian.

“Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it. Emergency is a black spot on India's vibrant democracy,” Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said, targeting the Congress Party.

“We Indians feel proud of our democracy wherever we live. Every Indian can say with pride that India is the mother of democracy,” Modi said. Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

It is the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora in Germany post-pandemic. Most of the people came dressed in traditional attire.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel in Munich on Sunday where he will be staying during his trip.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan reverberated at the hotel premises as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

