Image Source : PTI PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister," he tweeted.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats.

"I thank all the people who were looking at the Bengal elections. Our first priority is tackling COVID-19. Secondly, I urge all political parties to look around so that violence to be controlled. From today onwards, I am taking law and order into my hands. I will post the police accordingly to tackle the situation," she said after taking the oath.

Mamata became the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the first time in 2011 by ending the 34-year-long CPI(M) regime, one of the longest-serving elected governments in the world. After ruling the state for two successive terms, the game of thrown of 2021 was not less than a do-or-die situation for her.

It is the BJP that trespassed her dominion after gaining overwhelming results from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. And, the emergence of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance made the situation more complicated for her.

