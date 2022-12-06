WATCH | PM Modi's chemistry with opposition leaders at all party meet to discuss G20 India Presidency

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 all party meeting in New Delhi

G20 India Presidency: The Centre on Monday held an all-party meeting to discuss the aspects of India's presidency of the G20, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting saw the active participation of opposition leaders, including CMs, party heads, besides other leaders.

Though the meeting discussed various aspects of the India Presidency of the G20, one thing which grabbed everybody's eyeballs was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chemistry with opposition leaders.

In a video shared by ANI, PM Modi was seen shaking hands, discussing, smiling, and interacting with opposition leaders irrespective of their party.

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the entire world.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of pride India has got the G-20 presidency and asked Modi to leverage this opportunity for the country's benefit and help deter China from carrying out incursions at the border and correct the trade imbalance with it.

Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and D Raja of the Left, noted that India taking over the presidency was by rotation and said it should not be projected as the government's achievement, opposition sources said.

Official sources noted the prime minister told the meeting that India's G-20 presidency does not belong to any individual but the entire country.

In a statement on the prime minister's address at the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs quoted Modi as saying that there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G-20 events, it said.

Modi pointed out that the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world's 20 major economies, would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country, it said.

Noting that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during the year-long events, Modi highlighted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G-20 meetings would be organised.

The prime minister had also highlighted the significance of the event at a BJP meeting earlier in the day, saying every citizen should be proud of the development.

