Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi blows flying kisses to people chanting 'Modi, Modi' atop BJP office | WATCH

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen giving flying kisses to people who were standing atop the building having BJP flags, PM Modi, Vasundhara Raje's poster and were chanting Modi, Modi. It happened when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.

This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.

The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.

After covering approximately 12 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10 am. After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3.

30 pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan.

Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.

