PM-KISAN 13th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore released: Here is how beneficiaries can check status online

PM-KISAN 13th instalment: The 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme, totaling more than Rs 16,000 crore, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than eight crore farmers would get direct deposits totaling more than Rs. 16,000 crore.

PM Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme in 2019, which aims to give income support to all farmers. Under PM-KISAN, all landholding farmer families in the nation are eligible, save for a few restrictions. Almost 11 crore farmer households, largely the small and marginal farmers have received approximately Rs 2.25 lakh crore in funding to date. The 11th and 12th instalments under the scheme were granted in May and October last year.

PM Kisan Criteria

The eligibility requirements listed below must be met in order to apply for the programme.

Ownership of agricultural land: Only farmers who own or lease agricultural land are eligible to benefit from the programme. A farmer must own or lease the land in order to participate in the programme.

Landholding: Any small and marginal farmers with landholdings of up to 2 hectares are eligible for the programme.

No upper age limit to apply.

Income: The programme is open to all qualified farmers, regardless of amount of income.

Farmers must have a bank account in their names.

Aadhar card: In order to apply for the programme, farmers must have an Aadhaar card.

How to find out who is a beneficiary under PM Kisan

Visit the PM Kisan Yojana website, www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Go to the Farmer Corner and choose the Beneficiary Status option on the official website.

Following that, you may use your cell number or registration number to check your PM Kisan Yojana status online using one of the two methods.

You must now click the Get Data button after entering your cell phone number or registration number in the box and correctly solving the captcha.

You will see the PM Kisan Yojana online status as soon as you click the button to receive data.

FAQs

Q1 Who is the PM Kisan Yojana for?

Farmers are intended to benefit financially from the PM Kisan Yojana.

Q2 What is the URL of the PM Kisan Yojana's official website?

pmkisan.gov.in.

