Petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Hyderabad

With the latest fuel price hike, the price of petrol in Hyderabad crossed Rs 100 per litre mark on Monday. The oil companies on Monday hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 29 and 30 paise per litre, respectively.

With the latest hike, the price of petrol in Hyderabad has jumped to R.100.20 while petrol of diesel also crossed Rs 95. The new retail price of diesel in Telangana capital is Rs 95.14 per litre.

The price of premium petrol, the fuel with additives that is sold under different names by various petroleum companies, had crossed Rs. 100 last week. With the hike on Monday, the price of normal petrol also crossed Rs 100 mark.

The fuel prices have been on the rise since May 4. The oil companies have hiked the prices 24 times in last 42 days. The increase has been to the tune of Rs 5.27 in price of petrol and Rs 6.25 in diesel.

Oil companies have attributed the hike to the rally in oil prices in international market.

Among metros, Mumbai now has the highest petrol price at Rs 102.58 per litre.

The prices vary from state to state due to different rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) and also due to transportation charges from the nearest refinery.

Within Telangana, the fuel prices vary from district to district. The highest price of petrol is in Adilabad at Rs 102.22 per litre while the lowest is in Warangal at Rs 99.74. Barring Warangal, the price crossed Rs 100 in all the towns.

