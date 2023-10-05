Pawan Kalyan not leaving BJP-led NDA: Jana Sena clarifies party's pro-TDP stand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Hours after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said he is quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA to support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-based party has come up with a clarification on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Bolisetty Satyanarayana, State General Secretary, and spokesperson of the Janasena Party clarified that the actor-turned political is not leaving NDA but "supporting TDP in its time of need." Satyanarayana stated that Kalyan in his speech in Krishna district did not say that he was leaving NDA.

Jana Sena Party issues clarification

"Pawan Kalyan said, though I'm in NDA, I am coming out to say that we will support the TDP as they are weak now. This does not mean that he is leaving NDA, it means that despite of being a part of NDA, Kalyan will support TDP as they are weak now. So I want to clarify this to the people that we are very much with NDA, and we are going to be with TDP also. We're with TDP as its experience is needed to throw Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) out from Andhra Pradesh" Satyanarayana said.

The clarification follows Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday offered full-throated support to the TDP and its jailed president Chandrababu Naidu. According to Kalyan, the TDP is essential for Andhra Pradesh's development and good governance.

What Kalyan had said?

"TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party for good governance, for the development of the state. Today TDP is in a struggle we will support them. TDP needs Janasaink's young blood support in this situation. If TDP and Janasena join hands YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Pavan Kalyan said in a public meeting held at Pedana, in Krishna District on Wednesday.

Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in jail

On September 14, Pawan Kalyan had visited Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where the latter has been lodged after he was sent to Judicial custody in a 'skill development scam' case. Earlier in July this year, Janasena party chief Kalyan had also attended a meeting of the NDA held in Delhi. According to sources, Kalyan had also proposed an alliance of TDP, BJP, and his party in Andhra Pradesh to fight YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. However, the saffron party is yet to take a decision on this.

(With ANI inputs)

