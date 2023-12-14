Parliament security breach probe LIVE UPDATES: Accused to be produced before Patiala House court today

In a dramatic turn of events on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, creating chaos in the House. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time outside Parliament premises, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi".