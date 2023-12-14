Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Parliament security breach probe LIVE UPDATES: Accused to be produced before Patiala House court today

Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case under the UAPA section asserting the Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. The police arrested six accused so far.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 10:08 IST
The police probe reveals that the accused have known each
Image Source : PTI The police probe reveals that the accused have known each other for years

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident. The officials said the case has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

Live updates :Parliament security breach probe

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Explosive facts revealed during probe: Sources

    The Delhi Police Special Cell probe discovered some explosive facts during the probe-

    • All the accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'
    • Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago
    • They gathered again a few months ago and made a plan
    • Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House
    • On December 10, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states
    • Everyone had reached Vicky's house in Gurugram on the night of December 10
    • Lalit Jha had also reached Gurugram late in the night
    • Amol had brought the colored crackers from Maharashtra.
    • Everyone met at India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone
    • Both the accused entered the Parliament House at 12 pm
    • Lalit was making the video from outside during the uproar
    • As soon as there was chaos, Lalit ran away with the accused's mobile phones
    • They met on social media and then started using the Signal app to talk to each other
  • Dec 14, 2023 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Parliament security breach on anniversary of 2001 Parliament terror attack

    In a dramatic turn of events on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, creating chaos in the House. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. 

    Around the same time outside Parliament premises, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi".

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    What police probe revealed so far | WATCH

    All the accused had reached Delhi from different places on December 10, the accused named Amol had brought colored crackers from Maharashtra.

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Accused know each other for four years

    The six individuals have been identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit and Vishal Sharma. The police said all six accused had known each other for four years and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, the sources said.

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Police interrogation underway

    The four who were held inside and outside have been put under arrest and one Vicky is being interrogated.

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    UAPA section registered

    Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case under the UAPA section asserting the Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by a group accused, six of whom have been arrested. The accused will be produced before Patiala House court at 2 pm today.

