Parliament security breach: No mobile phones found with Hisar's Neelam, Latur's Amol

Parliament security breach: The senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are investigating the matter at the new Parliament building where a major security breach happened today (December 13). A team of IB have questioned Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. They allegedly jumped into the floor from visitors gallery during zero hour in Parliament on Wednesday.

"We are going through their background. Sagar Sharma is a native of Mysore and pursuing engineering from a university in Bengaluru while other person is also from Mysore," said the Delhi Police official.

Know more about Neelam and Amol:

A man and a woman were arrested today for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellow and red smoke, police said.

Preliminary investigation details in the Parliament security breach case reveal that the two people, who were caught outside the Parliament building inside the premises- Neelam and Amol, were not carrying any mobile phones. They were also not carrying any bags or identity proofs. They claim that they reached Parliament on their own and refused association with any organisation. Police are forming a special team for interrogation, said Delhi Police.

The two persons protesting outside Parliament were identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area.

After opening the gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building, the two shouted "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat," said officials.

Neelam, one of the four suspects arrested in connection with the security breach at the Parliament, is a resident of Haryana's Jind district.

"She was in Hisar for her studies, and was highly qualified. She used to participate in farmer protests earlier," said a local at the village, where Neelam hails from.

While she was being taken away by police personnel, the woman (Neelam) told media that they did not belong to any organisation and were students.

"My name is Neelam. The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression; when we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown into jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed. Our parents work as labourers, farmers and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices. Dictatorship will not work," she said.

Police said the two were arrested for violating prohibitory orders that are perennially in force in the area.

The incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

The younger brother of one of the accused- Neelam- who was caught from outside the Parliament, said, "We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies. She had visited us the day before yesterday and returned yesterday. She has qualified BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and NET. She had raised the issue of unemployment several times and had also participated in farmers' protests".

Amol Dhanraj Shinde is a resident of Latur district in Maharashtra who is about 25 to 27 years old. Now, Latur Police has reached the residence of Amol for further investigation into the matter.

Delhi Police special probe:

As per sources of Delhi Police, there is a connection between all the four accused who created chaos in Parliament today. They know each other through social media and later planned the security breach episode.

Other two suspects:

The official added that a team of IB along with the local police have reached to the homes of the detained men (Sagar and Manoranjan) for detailed investigation.

"Their phones have been procured and they have been questioned over their links with any organisation. The written material recovered from them have been seized for investigation, " the official added.

They are in touch with multiple agencies who are out on field to get more details of all four people who were detained for security breach in Parliament.

"We have procured CCTVs of all check points from where they crossed before entering to visitors gallery," the official said.

The security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building have raised questions over the security.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting to discuss the security breach. Earlier, speaking after the resumption of the lower house the speaker informed the house that two people had been detained.

"Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police..." the Speaker told the house.

Opposition leaders on security lapse in Parliament:

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "Today itself, we paid floral tribute to our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives during the Parliament attack and today itself there was an attack here inside the House. Does it prove that we failed to maintain a high level of security?...All the MPs fearlessly nabbed the two people but I want to know where were the security officials when all of this happened?..."The matter also was raised in the Upper House when LoP in Rajya Sabha Malliakrjun Kharge said, "...We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details."

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal responded saying, "...I think Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders. We should give a message that this country is strength is above all this. House proceedings should continue...I think Congress is politicising it and this is not a good message for the country...".

