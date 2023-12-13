Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass after huge security breach in Parliament today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from gallery

Lok Sabha security breach: Following the massive security lapse in Lok Sabha today (December 13), LS Speaker Om Birla has banned the visitor's pass and also called for an all-party floor leaders meeting later in the day at around 4:00 pm. The decision was taken after a massive security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon, when two persons jumped from the visitor’s gallery in the House causing a commotion.

The two persons also sprayed some gas. The Lok Sabha Speaker has also demanded for a detailed report on how this security breach took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

People carrying valid visitors' passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area. Officials said so far there has been no written instruction banning visitors. Usually, visitors' passes are issued for two hours.

Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla have also reached the Parliament to assess the situation. One of the persons wearing a blue jacket was seen climbing on the tables as he ran inside the House spraying yellow gas spreading fear on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

All the galleries of the Lok Sabha had two security officials present during the proceedings. According to Delhi Police sources, both the persons who created a massive lapse from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha causing a massive security scare in the House have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan.

