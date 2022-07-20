Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Opposition to protest against GST, inflation; Union Cabinet meet likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: The Parliament House building during the Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: A day after both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid Opposition ruckus, the Opposition parties plan to hold a joint protest against price rise and increase in GST rates of essential commodities at 10 am on Wednesday. The parties are likely to protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament House complex.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 1 pm today.

Several key bills are also likely to be introduced in Parliament. As per the bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills are to be listed in Parliament, out of which 24 are new bills. These include:

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remain

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

Parliament monsoon session: Proceedings stalled on second day

Opposition parties protested in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday to press for urgent discussions on issues like price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme, disrupting proceedings for the second consecutive day of the Monsoon session.

Outside Parliament, the government and the opposition accused each other of running away from debate on critical issues facing the country.

Congress MP Jairman Ramesh alleged that the government was acting "stubborn", but Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan hit back, saying opposition parties were creating a "ruckus" as do not want any meaningful debate in Parliament and only wish to blame the government outside the House.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the issues of price rise, hike in GST rates and depreciating value of the rupee and alleged that it is "unparliamentary" on the part of the prime minister to not answer questions and "run away from a discussion" in Parliament.

Though the two Houses could not transact any significant business, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar moved the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, amid the din.

The minister said there is a need to amend the WMD Act, 2005 to enact legal provisions relating to the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

As soon as Lok Sabha assembled at 11 am, opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK and others gathered in the well of the House with placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items and raised slogans against the Modi government over the issue of price rise.

The placards read “Gabbar Singh Strikes Again” among others. The opposition has been calling GST the "Gabbar Singh Tax", alleging that it has been a cruel blow to traders and consumers alike.

In Rajya Sabha also, opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and AAP, disrupted proceedings demanding discussions on issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

The House witnessed vociferous protests from opposition MPs as it met in the morning, forcing the Chair to adjourn proceedings till 1400 hrs.

