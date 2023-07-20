Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Ruckus likely in both houses as Opposition set to raise key issues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The session is set to begin today which will continue till August 11 comprising of 17 sittings. According to reports, as many as 31 bills will be taken up during the session. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are all set to raise Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and trade balance between the two countries among other issues during the monsoon session. Some of the parties have planned to move an adjournment motion over Manipur violence among other issues on day one of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. The Opposition also insisted that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building as per the announcement by Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi. The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28.

