Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Ruckus likely in both houses as Opposition set to raise key issues
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: As many as 31 bills are likely to be taken up during the session, which will continue till August 11 comprising of 17 sittings.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 9:36 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The session is set to begin today which will continue till August 11 comprising of 17 sittings. According to reports, as many as 31 bills will be taken up during the session. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are all set to raise Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and trade balance between the two countries among other issues during the monsoon session. Some of the parties have planned to move an adjournment motion over Manipur violence among other issues on day one of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. The Opposition also insisted that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building as per the announcement by Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi. The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28.

  • Jul 20, 2023 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition MPs give notice to both House for discussion over Manipur violence

    Several Opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated. The women were allegedly gangraped and the Manipur Police police said an investigation is on.

  • Jul 20, 2023 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress intends to bring adjourment motion over Manipur violence

    Congress said that the party will raise Manipur violence during the session. "Our first issue is the violence in Manipur. Prime Minister should come and answer in Parliament. We will bring adjourment motion over the matter," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said after attending the all-party meeting.

  • Jul 20, 2023 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition parties likely to raise several issues including Manipur violence

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that 34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session. While the government is expected to give a push to its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties have planned to raise several issues including Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, India-China border standoff and trade imbalance between the two countries.

  • Jul 20, 2023 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Key bills to be taken up during session

    Among 31 bills, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 will also be taken up. Other important legislations that are expected to be taken up in the Session are the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year. The ordinance deals with the control of services in Delhi and was promulgated after the Supreme Court verdict on an appeal by the Delhi government.

