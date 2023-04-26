Parkash Singh Badal death: Former Punjab CM, SAD patriarch last rites to be held at native village tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Parkash Singh Badal death: Former Punjab PM's and SAD patriarch last rites to be held at native village tomorrow.

Parkash Singh Badal death: Five-time Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, who passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a brief illness on Tuesday (April 25), will be cremated at his native place Badal in the state's Muktsar district on Thursday (April 27).

His mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm today following which they will be taken to Badal village, the party said in a statement, adding the cremation will be held on April 27.

Describing Badal a towering figure in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said: "Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people."

Condolences for Parkash Badal:

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recalled the services rendered by Badal as Chief Minister and Minister in the Union Cabinet, terming him an able administrator and above all, a fine human being with qualities of head and heart.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who visted the hospital on knowing about his demise, said the country had lost the most experienced and veteran politician.

"The demise of Parkash Singh Badal is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and his name is written in golden letters in the history of the country's politics," he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several ministers and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday, hailing his contribution to the state as well as the country.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal died at a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 95. President Murmu said Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence.

"Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said the passing of Badal is a great loss to Punjab and the nation.

"He will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people," the vice president said in his condolence message. Prime Minister Modi described Badal's demise as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," Modi said in a tweet. Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said.

"Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him," Modi said.

"I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," he said.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Badal played a significant role in Punjab's politics for decades and made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of society.

"Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters," Singh said.

(With agencies inputs)

