Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister, dies at 95; PM Modi, others condole | UPDATES

Parkash Singh Badal death: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away at 95 on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. The former Chief Minister of Punjab was suffering from breathing-related issues and had been hospitalised for a few days. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI. Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition. Sources in the party confirmed that the senior leader has died. Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur.

