Decision after extensive consultation: PM Modi to parents, teachers thanking him for cancelling class 12 exams

Image Source : PTI Health and welfare of students is our topmost priority, says PM Modi as he responds to parents, teachers thanking for cancelling CBSE class 12 board exams.

The decision on class 12 exams was taken after an extensive consultive process, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while responding to parents, teachers who were thanking him for his government's decision, considering mental and physical health of the students.

Responding to a parent who welcomed government's decision to cancel class 12 exams, PM Modi said, "we got several inputs from all over the nation, which were insightful and enabled us to take a student-friendly decision."

"It has been a chaotic year for students. The joys of growing up partly snatched away, confined to their homes, less time with friends. As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student friendly decision," PM Modi replied to another parent.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded teachers saying, "the teaching community has played an outstanding role in the last year. I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal."

ALSO READ | Time to plan about next academic session, how students will be assessed in 2022: Sisodia

"Health and welfare of students is our topmost priority," he said.

On Tuesday, after chairing a high-level meeting with all the stake holders to decide on CBSE class 12 exams, PM Modi said, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

The call for cancellation of class 12 board exams has been echoing for quiet some days as students, parents, teachers were concerned about physical attendance by putting health on risk during such challenging times that have arised due to the second wave of Covid.

ALSO READ | Suspense hovers over JEE Main, NEET exams; Education Ministry to review situation

Latest India News