Pakistan's ISI collecting information on Indian military bases in exchange for money, drugs: Punjab Police

In a sensational revelation, Punjab Police has said that Pakistan’s ISI is collecting information on Indian military bases in exchange for heroin and weapons, officials said.

ISI sends heroin, weapons, and money to smugglers from across the border and in return collects important information about military targets, they added.

Information about Himachal's Yol Army Camp leaked

The officials said that a drug smuggler, identified as Amrik Singh who is a resident of Patiala, sent sensitive information including map, photographs and infrastructure of Yol Army Cantt area in Himachal Pradesh to ISI in exchange for money and drugs.

“Amrik Singh had used a SIM card of a foreign number to send the information,” the officials said.

When was the information sent?

Amrik Singh had sent a 140-page file to ISI agent Sher Khan in Pakistan on June 7 last year through mobile, containing all important information about the Army Cantt in Himachal.

Singh is now lodged in Patiala jail since November 2022 and is being interrogated by the police.

According to the officials, Pakistani Army and its intelligence agency ISI continuously attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs to the Indian side. The ISI had sent Amrik Singh two AK-47 rifles, cartridges and a large consignment of drugs through drones from Pakistan in exchange for information about Indian military bases.

