'Challenged and neutralised..': Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday morning. According to a statement released by the BSF, the infiltration bid was detected at around 8:30 am. It said that the Pakistani man was armed and was killed during the operation. A search of the area is currently underway, said BSF officials.

"Today at about 8.30 am, BSF troops of BOP Channa, Gurdaspur Sector observed the suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of BS Fence who was approaching BS Fence from Pakistan's side," according to the statement. "He was challenged and neutralised by BSF troops. An extensive search of the area underway," added the BSF.

Earlier on December 23, last year, the jawans of the 22 battalion of the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone while they were patrolling in the Pulmoran area of Amritsar sector in Punjab.

"The Pak drone which had entered India at 19:20 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen down this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF said in its statement.

(With inputs from agency)

