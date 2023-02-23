Will look at local public sentiment before taking call on helping Pakistan: Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that they will look at local public sentiment before taking a call on whether to help Pakistan in its current difficulties, PTI reported.

Speaking on Pakistan's current situation as it battles serious economy collapse and is awaiting IMF bailout for the 9th time, Jaishankar said that no country is going to come out of difficult situation and become prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism.

On China, Jaishankar said that economic challenges presented by our relationship with China are really very serious, very formidable.

"Responsibility for trade imbalance with China is not just of government, it is an equal responsibility of businesses," the External Affairs Minister said.

"Indian corporates have not developed sourcing arrangements that should be supporting us," he added.

