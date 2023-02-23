'Pawan Khera to be given interim bail by Delhi court till Tuesday', says SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera will be granted interim bail by the Dwarka court, ruled Supreme Court. The Congress was arrested by the Assam Police at the airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against PM Modi. The SC also agreed to consolidate all the FIRs against the leader and issued notices to Assam Police and UP Police.

SC said, "Till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court."

"He (Khera) has made statements in a press conference. He has made certain statements which I cannot say in the court but I personally would not have made," Senior advocate A M Singhvi appearing for Khera said. Singhvi, told the Supreme Court that Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake, a slip of tongue.

