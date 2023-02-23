Congress leader stopped from boarding plane in Delhi, party protests on tarmac

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Congress leaders protest on the airport tarmac

Congress leader Pawan Khera was on Thursday morning reportedly stopped from flying from Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, after which party leaders protested at the airport. The three-day Congress 85th plenary session is starting on Friday in Raipur where the Congress top brass will be in attendance.

Alleging that there was no trace of rules and regulations, Pawan Khera said, "I was told there is a problem with your luggage, even though I only have one handbag. When came down from the flight, it was told that you cannot go. Then it was said – DCP will meet you. I've been waiting for a long time. There is no trace of rules, laws and reasons."

Informing about the incident, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "Today senior Congress leaders were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Everyone had boarded the flight, at the same time our leader Pawan Khera was asked to get off the flight. This is dictatorial attitude. The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now he has come down to this kind of act."

It is pertinent to mention here that Khera had recently referred to the prime minister as "Narendra Gautamdas Modi" while criticising the Central government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani. The ruling party has accused him of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.

