Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Amit Shah will meet same fate as that of Indira Gandhi if...': Khalistan supporter Amritpal threatens HM

'Amit Shah will meet same fate as that of Indira Gandhi if...': Khalistan supporter Amritpal threatens HM

Amit Shah had said that he won't let Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi & if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences, Amritpal Singh said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2023 18:06 IST
Radical leader Amritpal Singh threatens Amit Shah
Image Source : ANI Radical leader Amritpal Singh threatens Amit Shah

Radical group 'Waris Punjab Ke' chief Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser, on Thursday threatened Home Minister Amit Shah saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi if he tried to stop the Khalistan movement.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters today clashed with police in Amritsar when they were demanding the release of Amritpal's close aide Toofan Singh, who was arrested in a kidnapping case.

"Amit Shah had said that he won't let Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi & if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding 'Hindu Rashtra', then I'll see if he remains the Home Minister," Amritpal Singh said.

Amritpal Singh had reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

ALSO READ Pakistani actors question Javed Akhtar after viral video on Mumbai attack; say 'Ghar mein aake beizzat...'

ALSO READ Amritsar: Toofan Singh, close aide of Khalistan sympathiser, to be released after supporters clash with police

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News