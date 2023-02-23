'Amit Shah will meet same fate as that of Indira Gandhi if...': Khalistan supporter Amritpal threatens HM

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Radical leader Amritpal Singh threatens Amit Shah

Radical group 'Waris Punjab Ke' chief Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser, on Thursday threatened Home Minister Amit Shah saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi if he tried to stop the Khalistan movement.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters today clashed with police in Amritsar when they were demanding the release of Amritpal's close aide Toofan Singh, who was arrested in a kidnapping case.

"Amit Shah had said that he won't let Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi & if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding 'Hindu Rashtra', then I'll see if he remains the Home Minister," Amritpal Singh said.

Amritpal Singh had reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

