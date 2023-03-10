Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurgaon high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, fell to his death from the 20th floor of a GurGaon high rise on Friday.

The police said that they received information from DLF security at around 1 pm that a person had fallen from the 20th floor of DLF's The Crest society in sector 54, Gurugram.

"He was taken to the Paras Hospital for treatment. was brought dead in paras so hospital. A team along with SHO sector 53 visited place of occurrence. During inspection of place of occurrence fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal. Ramesh parsad aggarwal was brought dead in paras so hospital," said Virendra Vij, DCP East Gurugram.

Later his body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

