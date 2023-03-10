OYO CEO gets married, Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta jokes about his honeymoon destination. See post

Follow us on Image Source : BOATXAMAN Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta jokes about OYO CEO's honeymoon

Trending News: The CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal, recently got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited, and the wedding reception was a grand affair at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel. Many celebrities and CEOs of various startups attended the grand reception, including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Aman Gupta shared a picture on Instagram with the newlyweds and Ashneer Grover, along with a message to tease the OYO CEO, "Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians: I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms."

The post quickly went viral and received over 270k likes and several comments, including one from Ritesh Agarwal himself, who replied with a heart emoji and confirmed that the honeymoon would indeed be at one of the OYO Rooms. "Of course," he commented.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The post received many reactions from Instagram users who were delighted to see the two judges together and appreciated Aman Gupta's humorous caption. “Sab doglapan hai,” a user commented, quoting Ashneer Grover’s famous dialogue from Shark India Season 1. "Uff Ashneer-aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both," another user wrote. "Bohot hua OYO. Now home," a third user joked. "India ka gdp in 1 frame," a fourth added.

ALSO READ:

Read More Trending News