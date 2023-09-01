One Nation One Election: What did Law Commission's report say in 2018 on holding simultaneous polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters queue up to cast their votes (Representational image)

Parliament Special Session: The Modi government has called a 5-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22 but didn't reveal the agenda, triggering speculations on what could be the Centre's motive.

Ever since the announcement was made on Thursday (August 31), political parties, politicians, election experts have been trying to predict and guess the agenda for calling the special session.

In between, the government on Friday formed a committee for 'One Nation, One Election' under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

BJP chief JP Nadda, in this regard, also met the former president at his residence.

Since a committee has been formed on 'One Nation One Election', it has further fueled speculations that the special session of the Parliament is being called to introduce this bill.

However, nothing is confirmed at the moment as to why the session has been called.

What Law Commission 2018 report said on 'One Nation, One Election'?

The Law Commission of India in 2018 suggested that conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies would save public money and shift the administration’s focus to development from elections.

The report suggested that holding simultaneous elections will prevent the country from being in constant election mode, therefore, the focus of the administration will be on development.

But, the commission report also said that conducting 'One Nation One Election' was not possible in the current constitution framework.

For this to happen, an amendment is required in the constitution.

It suggested that any newly formed state assembly should only function till the main elections to make sure that polls are synchronised.

ALSO READ | 'One Nation, One Election': Former President Ram Nath Kovind to head committee formed by Modi govt

ALSO READ | Parliament Special Session: 'One Nation, One Election', UCC, women's quota may be introduced, claim reports

Latest India News