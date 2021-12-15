Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
Omicron Variant Live Updates: Algeria confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant

According to the WHO, the Omicron variant, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has been detected in at least 65 countries around the world.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2021 7:20 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Algeria confirms 1st case of new COVID-19 variant. 

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Algerian health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, local media reported. A foreign national who entered Algeria on December 10 tested positive on his arrival at the International Airport of Algiers. His sample, which was sent to the Institut Pasteur d'Alger, was confirmed on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, the official APS news agency reported. Fawzi Derrar, acting director of the Institut Pasteur d'Alger, told reporters that the foreign national was put under quarantine upon his arrival in Algeria. According to the WHO, the Omicron variant, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has been detected in at least 65 countries around the world. 

 

  • Dec 15, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Effective strategy to ensure India's adult population is fully vaccinated: VK Paul on Omicron variant

    Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said that the effective strategy is to ensure that the adult population of India is vaccinated with the two doses of vaccines. Speaking to media in Bhubaneswar, Dr Paul said, "The current strategy and effective strategy is to ensure that the adult population of India is covered with the two vaccines that are in our program-Covishield and Covaxin, and now a DNA vaccine may also be added to an extent."He said that it is the most effective step that we can and should take in the current scenario."It is the most effective step that we can and should take in the current scenario. That includes factoring in for Omicron surge visible in a certain way globally although in India we are finding very few cases as of now. We need to cover every adult of our nation with 2 doses of the vaccine," said Dr Paul.

     

  • Dec 15, 2021 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Algeria confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant

    Algerian health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, local media reported. A foreign national who entered Algeria on December 10 tested positive on his arrival at the International Airport of Algiers. Health authorities in Algeria on Tuesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 213,288 and the death toll to 6,155.

