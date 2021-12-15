Omicron Variant Live Updates: Algeria confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said that the effective strategy is to ensure that the adult population of India is vaccinated with the two doses of vaccines. Speaking to media in Bhubaneswar, Dr Paul said, "The current strategy and effective strategy is to ensure that the adult population of India is covered with the two vaccines that are in our program-Covishield and Covaxin, and now a DNA vaccine may also be added to an extent."He said that it is the most effective step that we can and should take in the current scenario."It is the most effective step that we can and should take in the current scenario. That includes factoring in for Omicron surge visible in a certain way globally although in India we are finding very few cases as of now. We need to cover every adult of our nation with 2 doses of the vaccine," said Dr Paul.