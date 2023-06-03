Odisha train accident: PM Modi holds meeting to review situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Odisha train accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, sources said. The accident happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

According to an official, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

