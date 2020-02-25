Image Source : PTI Rain disrupts normal life in Odisha

Unseasonal rain, coupled with squally winds, threw life out of gear in parts of Odisha,uprooting trees and causing massive traffic snarls during the

morning rush hour. Several areas reeled under power cuts on Tuesday as distribution lines snapped after trees fell on them. The Met department has predicted downpour in the coastal districts of the state till Wednesday.

It has also forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal districts.

Sonepur in west Odisha recorded 57.8 mm rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning - the highest in the state so far. Among other areas, Boudh received 45.2 mm rainfall, Phulbani 41 mm, Bolangir 30 mm and Talcher 14 mm.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also experienced rainfall on Tuesday morning, with people finding it difficult to commute amid the heavy showers.