Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 76 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,593

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,593 after 76 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 853, while 733 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Balangir accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 16, followed by Khurdha and Nuapara at 13, Cuttack reported 11 cases. While Ganjam reported 10 cases, Jagatsinghpur reported 6 cases, Balasore, Nayagarh and Sundergarh reported two cases each, and one case in Mayurbhanj.

Of the 76 new COVID-19 cases, 74 are in quarantine centres. Two were from local contacts.

As many as 1,36,274 samples were tested so far.

