Odisha: Boat carrying eight fishermen capsizes near Paradip coast, five rescued

According to the Odisha Police, a boat carrying eight fishermen capsized near Paradip coast on Tuesday. Three fishermen yet went missing after their boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal, he added.

"Eight people were there on the boat, we have traced five of them. Three are still missing. Search operations are underway," said Rahul PR, SP, Jagatsinghpur.

The incident happened near Nehru Bungalow when the boat was returning from the deep sea.

Five of them were rescued, while three others went missing, a police officer said.

Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said, "The Coast Guard is leading the operation to rescue them with the assistance of the Fire and Emergency Services. Fisheries Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said his office is monitoring the situation.

