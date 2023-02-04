Odisha: Accused former ASI Gopal Krishna Das remanded to further police custody

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The minister was brought to the Jharsuguda airport for airlifting to Bhubaneswar.

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das murder case: Accused former ASI Gopal Krishna Das has been remanded to further police custody of four days by Jharsuguda court. A special medical board has been constituted to study the mental health of the accused.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot by the ASI on Sunday while he was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda's Brajarajnagar. According to eyewitnesses, the accused presented Das with a bouquet. The minister was brought to the Jharsuguda airport for airlifting to Bhubaneswar. The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, according to police officials.

Speaking about the incident an eyewitness said, "At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after shooting from close range; Minister to be air lifted to Bhubaneswar."

