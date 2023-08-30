Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi gets bail by a Haryana court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bittu Bajrangi was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad district

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was granted bail by a Haryana court on Wednesday, police said. He was arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier this month. Earlier on August 17, Bajrangi was sent to a 14-day judicial custody after he was produced in a Nuh court. He was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad district.

Bajrangi was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Police Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

FIR against Bittu Bajrangi

The FIR claimed that Bajrangi and several of his unidentified supporters mistreated and threatened a police team led by ASP Kundu after they were stopped while travelling with swords and trishuls to the Nalhar temple. Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was charged with making incendiary speeches and brandishing weapons in public.

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

About Nuh violence

It should be mentioned here that violence had erupted between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. However, days after the violence, the Nuh administration launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down several commercial shops, including the one from where stones were pelted during the violence. Moreover, according to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi sent to police remand for a day, VHP distances from cow vigilante

Latest India News