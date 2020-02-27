Northeast Delhi violence: Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava takes stock of affected areas

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava inspects Johar area of the riot-affected northeast Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-hit areas of Northeast Delhi. Security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the Northeast district. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had also visited the area on Wednesday evening.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the chief minister and deputy chief minister to visit the violence-affected areas for confidence-building among people, following which the two AAP leaders interacted with the locals at Johripur.

"We are going to the affected areas to take stock of the situation. We will tell you after we do that," Kejriwal had said earlier after meeting the DCP of Northeast Delhi.

This came after the division bench of the Delhi High Court had asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the Central governments to personally meet the victims and their families.

Twenty seven people have died, while over 190 are injured so far in violence in Northeast Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted on Sunday.

As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first reaction appealed for peace and brotherhood.

Asserting that it was important for calm to be restored at the earliest, Modi said on Twitter, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy."

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited some riot-hit areas.

The Delhi Police said it has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the violence and have registered 18 FIRs.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

On day three of the trouble, the death toll stood at 13 on Tuesday.

