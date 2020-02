Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit sensitive areas in Northeast Delhi, interact with locals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are visiting sensitive areas in Northeast Delhi where violence was unleashed by rioters against the new Citizenship law. Both of them are interacting with locals and taking stock of the situation.

The areas in Northeast Delhi -- Maujbur, Jafrabad, Khajuri Khas among others -- witnessed widespread violence over the past few days. However, no new incident of violence was reported today.