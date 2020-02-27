Image Source : AP Northeast Delhi violence: Gurudwaras open relief camps, organise langars (Representational Image)

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday organized relief camps for victims in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. The gurudwara in New Delhi provided langar and medicines to the people, who lost their homes, many their lives as rioters ran amok for four days. Speaking to the media, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that an emergency meeting of the sikh committee was held on Thursday in which the decision were taken.

The Committee provided langar to families of police personnel and all the persons who are admitted in Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

Sirsa said: "They may be Hindu or Muslim but we are directed by Guru Nanak Sahib to serve Humanity." He also said that the DSGMC will use all its resources to serve these victims because "we understand their pain as in 1984 Sikh genocide we had faced the same".

This came a day after the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked the Sikh gurdwaras in the national capital to extend all kind of possible help to the victims.

Flaying the violence in a statement, the Jathedar said "the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help".

"Violence in Delhi is condemnable. There are reports of deaths and injuries to people. It is principle of Sikhism to take care of any victim who comes for help. The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh Gurudwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief irrespective of their religion..," he added.

On Thursday, when the toll rose to 36 in the violence that erupted on February 23, Sirsa said: "We will try to defuse the crisis by mediating with the people. All the DSGMC representatives, members and staff are serving in relief camps."

Apart from these measurs, the DSGMC will also organize relief camps in various Gurudwara Sahib and a special camp at Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla where relief will be provided to congregation.

