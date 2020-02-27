Drone visuals show violence-hit areas of Northeast Delhi

The situation in Northeast Delhi is coming back to normal. Over 30 people have lost their lives in the violence unleashed over the new Citizenship law so far. Meanwhile, the security forces are still on the ground to ensure no untoward incident takes place and maintain complete peace in the region taken over by rioters for the last few days.

Visuals of the present situation in the northeast region of Delhi were captured in drone cameras. There were no fresh incidents of violence in the past two days.