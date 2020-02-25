35 paramilitary companie deployed in violence-hit Delhi; Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting

Image Source : PTI/FILE 35 paramilitary forces deployed in violence-hit Delhi

As many as 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials to maintain law and order in the violence hit areas of the national capital. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in.

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing high level meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an urget meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas.

"I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," he said after the meeting.

Kejriwal asked people residing near temples and mosques to maintain peace, and said it came to his notice that the police deployment is not adequate.

"Hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured coming there. Fire department has been asked to coordinate with Police and reach the affected areas on time," he said.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven today. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law. Violence in parts of northeast Delhi continued for the third day on Tuesday as reports of stone pelting in Maujpur and Babarpur areas were pouring in.

Around 65 people were injured, and 45 arson calls were received from the Bhajanpura area by the fire brigade on Monday. One fire brigade van was set on fire and another was pelted with stones by the protesters in which three fire brigade personnel were injured.

The protester who opened fire at the Delhi Police on Monday, February 24, during the clashes between the pro and anti-CAA protesters, has been identified as Shahrukh. As per reports, Shahrukh has been detained by the Delhi Police and has been charged with firing 8 rounds at Northeast Delhi's violent protests on Monday.

