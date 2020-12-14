Image Source : PTI Most of northwest India to witness temperature dip in next 4 days: IMD

Most parts of northwest India are likely to witness a fall in temperature by three-five degrees Celsius during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central and East India during the next two-three days and then fall by two-four degrees Celsius thereafter.

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on December 14," the IMD said.

During the next 24 hours, "cold day to severe cold day conditions" are very likely at a few places over Punjab, and "cold day conditions" are very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Rajasthan.

IMD also forecasted that under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, "scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers" ver likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

Additionally, the weather forecasting agency further predicted that the Lakshadweep area from 16 to18 December will receive isolated heavy falls and very likely isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the same.

