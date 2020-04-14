Supertech Capetown in Noida Sector-74 reports coronavirus case

Image Source : AP Representational

A woman in her 50s has tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The patient is a resident of Supertech Capetown in Noida Sector-74. This case is also linked to private firm Cease Fire, which is already under government scanner for triggering a chain of cases and has been booked for endangering people's life, officials told PTI.

Eleven others, however, were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those cured so far to 25. This is the highest number of patients discharged from hospitals in a single day after undergoing treatment in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In a statement, the Health Department here said 1,310 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had on Monday witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases when 16 patients had tested positive for the virus, taking the district's tally to 80.

While one more patient got added to the list, the tally stood at 80 on Tuesday, with officials saying one of the 16 infected persons on Monday has been listed in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

