Noida man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court, hospitalised

A 50-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme court on Friday, said Delhi Police. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man, who had set himself on fire, is a worker at a factory in Noida. The cause of his suicide attempt is still under investigation, said the Delhi Police. The Police added the man suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

