Friday, January 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Complete lockdown all over the state on January 23 (Sunday), announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
  • Karnataka: Weekend curfew lifted with immediate effect
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Noida man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court, hospitalised

Noida man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court, hospitalised

Delhi Police said the man suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Abhay Parashar Reported by: Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2022 15:41 IST
noida man, suicide attempt
Image Source : INDIA TV

The cause of his suicide attempt is still under investigation, said the Delhi Police. 

A 50-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme court on Friday, said Delhi Police. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The man, who had set himself on fire, is a worker at a factory in Noida. The cause of his suicide attempt is still under investigation, said the Delhi Police. The Police added the man suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

ALSO READ | Daughters to inherit self-acquired properties of fathers dying without a will: Supreme Court

ALSO READ | 'Taking PM's security breach very seriously': Supreme Court sets up a panel headed by ex-SC judge

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News