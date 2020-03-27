Noida DM appeals landlords not to compel tenants to pay rent amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : AP Noida DM appeals landlords not to compel tenants to pay rent if they are unable to during COVID-19 lockdown.

Noida DM (District Magistrate) BN Singh has appealed to all the landlords not compel tenants to pay rents if somehow they are unable to during COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country as the livelihood of many have been affected amid this crisis. Taking it to Twitter, he said, "Dear residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenets to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains."

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh also said that together we can tide over this crisis. "Please abide by the law and follow law enforcement agencies. Don’t move out unless you are compelled to under certain urgency. Then too after formalities are done. Please bear with us," he added. Noida has so far reported around 14 coronavirus positive cases while Uttar Pradesh confirmed toll is at 40. Meanwhile, India confirmed cases toll stands at 724 as of today including 17 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night during his address to the nation announced a complete 21-day lockdown in the country and urged the citizens to strictly adhere to the rules as it was very important to contain the virus at this stage warning people that if the situation goes out of control then its impact would be devastating for all. Globally, over 5,30,000 coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported including more than 24,000 deaths.

