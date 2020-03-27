Kejriwal shares plan to tackle potential stage 3 COVID-19 outbreak, says ready to deal with spike in cases

Kejriwal reveals Delhi's plan fight against Covid-19 amid lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his press conference on Friday said that his team of doctors has formulated a full-fledged plan to deal with a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. "We are ready to fight any situation," he said. During his press conference, the Delhi CM said that he had ordered for the formation of a five-member committee. The committee has formulated a plan on how to deal with a situation where 100, 500 or 1000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 come to light in Delhi each day. "There are a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi today. 29 of them had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission,"he added.

He further announced to convert Delhi govt schools into temporary kitchen for the needy people affected by nationwide lockdown. "The Delhi government will feed 4 lakh poor people a day," said Kejriwal. He said the government has made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. "Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. Social distancing will be kept in mind during such services," he added.

India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 700-mark as the total number of COVID-19 infected people stands at 724 with 17 deaths. On Thursday, the country recorded maximum in a day, 88 new cases of coronavirus as India was in its second day of complete lockdown.

