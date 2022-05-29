Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/@NOIDAPOLICE Noida: Bike stunt for social media lands 'Shaktimaan' and his 2 friends in jail | VIDEO

In an attempt to enact fictional superhero 'Shaktimaan', three youth landed themselves in jail on Saturday in Noida. They engaged in and shot a bike stunt in the city, a video of which went viral on social media. The three Ghaziabad residents, all in their early 20s, were caught for doing the dangerous stunt in Noida's Sector 63 police station, after which a video of their act had gone viral on social media.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police shared the video on their Twitter handle, and wrote, "Vikas, a young man doing dangerous stunts on a bike and his 02 companions (Gaurav, Suraj) who made videos, were arrested by the police station Sector-63 Noida and the bike used in the stunt was seized." The video was shared on social media with a background sound of the 90's popular TV show 'Shaktimaan'.

The episode is the latest in a series of events involving young men and women performing stunts on two-wheelers and cars, in violation of traffic laws and endangering their as well as others' lives, police said. The three youths wanted to "become famous" by propagating the video on social, the police informed.

“Taking note of the incident, the Sector 63 police station's officials on Saturday arrested the accused along with his associates who made the video of the motorcycle stunt and posted it on social media. All the three motorcycles used in the episode were also impounded,” a police spokesperson said.

“The accused currently reside in Bahrampur area of adjoining Ghaziabad district. They were held near the SJM Hospital in Sector 63 of Noida,” the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikas, Anil and Mehak and booked for causing a nuisance on roads, he said.

