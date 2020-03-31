Image Source : PTI Nizamuddin Dargah: 95 per cent of Tablighi gathering attendees from UP traced, says state government (Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Awasthi on Tuesday afternoon said that ninety-five per cent Tablighi Jamaat gathering attendees from UP have been traced. He said that the rest of them will be traced by Tuesday evening. Awasthi further said that every one of this group will be tested for coronavirus infection and those found positive will be treated in hospitals.

157 people from Uttar Pradesh had attended the yearly congregation hosted by Tablighi Jamaat held earlier this month. Out of these, 10 to 12 people are yet to be traced.

Authorities across the country have swung into action to trace the contacts of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 1,033 people in Nizamuddin West have been shifted to various places.

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat are known to travel in the cheapest modes of transport so they can reach out to more people. They also hold religious 'Iztimas' (congregations) locally besides giving sermons at mosques.

(With PTI inputs)

