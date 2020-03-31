Markaz Nizamuddin issues clarification, says never violated law

Amid multiple reports of coronavirus cases emerging from Markaz building in Nizamuddin in Delhi, The mosque administrationon Tuesday issued a detailed clarification into how they did not violate the lockdown announced by the government. It said that it had tried to comply with the government but a large group of visitors were stuck at the markaz (centre) as the government suspended all passenger train operations across the country till March 31.

In a press release, Nizamuddin Markaz — the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat — said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22, the ongoing program was discontinued. However, as the Indian Railways suspended its operations, it had to accommodate the stranded guests.

“Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9 PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6 AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available.” The lockdown was further extended to three-weeks on March 23.

“On 24th March 2020, suddenly a notice was issued by SHO, P.S. Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. The same was responded on 24th March 2020, stating that the compliance of the directions regarding closure of Markaz is already underway and around 1500 people had departed the previous day, thus leaving around 1000 visitors belonging to different states and nationalities in Markaz,” it further added.

Parts of Nizamuddin in Delhi have been put under a strict lockdown after 24 people tested positive for COVID-19. It is also being linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman islands, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and five deaths in Telangana.

Meanwhile, People from the Markaz building, Nizamuddin continue to be shifted to hospitals and quarantine centers. Around 1,034 people have now been shifted till now -- 334 to hospitals and 700 to quarantine centers, in at least 34 trips made by buses.

