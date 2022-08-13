On camera, Gujarat's ex-Dy CM Nitin Patel attacked by stray cow during Tiranga Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER In another tweet by Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr Tohid Alam khan, Patel was seen in a wheelchair with a cast around his left leg.

Nitin Patel, Gujarat's former Deputy Chief Minister, on Saturday suffered a leg injury after he was struck by a stray cow during "Har Ghar Tiranga" Yatra in Mehsana. The leader was leading the rally when a cow came running into the crowd and rammed into the ex-Dy CM. The whole incident was caught on camera.

In a video that was shared by Congress's social media in charge Saral Patel, not just the leader, but several other people who were involved in the rally were seen attacked and falling down. The minister's battalion was holding the tricolours.

Patel was deputy chief minister and health minister in the previous Vijay Rupani government in the state.

A large number of people had joined in a procession organised by the state BJP at Kadi in Mehsana district to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Patel told reporters at his residence in Ahmedabad.

"A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 percent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running," Patel said.

"Stray cow attacks Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Mehsana," Patel tweeted while sharing the video.

"The doctors fixed a temporary splint to stabilize the leg and advised me to take rest for 20-25 days," he said. Stray cattle has become a major headache for the administration in many parts of Gujarat.

Incidents of people being gored to death by cattle or injured grievously are reported regularly.

On March 31 this year, the state legislature passed the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, to curb the problem in urban areas. But it was put on hold after opposition from the Maldhari community whose traditional occupation is cattle-rearing

In another tweet by Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr Tohid Alam khan, Patel was seen in a wheelchair with a cast around his left leg. The AAP leader asked, "Who is responsible 4 dis accident?"

The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence. More than 20 crore national flags have been made available to people since the announcement of the campaign, officials in the ministry said.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Politicians lead the way in making Modi govt's initiative a hit

(with PTI inputs)

Latest India News