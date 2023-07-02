70% work of India-Mayanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete: Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the construction work of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway is close to 70 percent complete.

Planning to boost trade, business, health, education and tourism, India along with Thailand and Myanmar is working diligently to develope a 1,400-km-long highway in a bid to link the concerned countries by land.

"Around 70 per cent work of the project is completed," the minister of Road Transport & Highways told PTI in reply to a question on the progress of the project. The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur, India with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.

The minister did not provide details on the timeline for completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway. The strategic highway project has been delayed. Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

