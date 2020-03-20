'Nirbhaya Zindabad': Crowd throngs Tihar as convicts get hanged to death

Image Source : File

A crowd gathered outside Delhi's Tihar Jail to pay their tribute to Nirbhaya as her rapists finally got hanged to death after 8 years of wait. The four convicts -- Akshay, Vinay, Mukesh and Pawan -- were executed at 5.30 am on Friday.

Before the hanging, a crowd began assembling outside the Tihar jail. "We have come here to see justice unfold before our eyes," said Dolly Malik, an air hostess by profession.

"Their deed was inhumane. We will stand here to show our solidarity with the victim," said another local.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana looked visibly excited for the execution and said, "I'm here to witness the judgement day. Sweets will be distributed. Posters will erected."

With the execution of the convicts, curtains have finally been brought down on the case which gathered dust for several years.

Over the years, the convicts adopted several manoeuvres to delay the hanging and even succeeded thrice. This time, however, they could not escape the clutches of the judiciary and were hanged till death.

(With IANS inputs)