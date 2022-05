Follow us on Image Source : @BUREAUCRATSIND/TWITTER New Delhi Municipal Council appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new chairman

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.

Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.

