NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products, directs to submit report in 7 days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) to conduct a thorough assessment of the sugar content in Nestle's baby food products following a report indicating non-compliance with health standards.

The report, jointly released by Swiss organization Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), disclosed that Nestle's baby-food brands in India contain elevated levels of added sugar compared to the same products sold in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and other developed countries.

NCPCR writes to FSSAI

"In light of these concerns it is requested that FSSAI undertake a comprehensive review of the sugar content in baby food products manufactured and marketed by Nestle and other companies," said NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo, in the letter to the food regulator, reported by IANS.

The Commission said it has "taken cognisance" of the report and that the added sugar content could potentially harm the health of infants and young children.

"Given the vulnerability of this population group and their unique nutritional needs, it is imperative that baby food meets strict standards for nutritional quality and safety," said the letter addressed to FSSAI Chief G. Kamala Vardhan Rao.

FSSAI asked to provide Standard Guidelines for Infant food products

Requested the food regulator to check whether Nestle's products are certified by it, it also asked the FSSAI to provide the Commission with "Standard Guidelines for Infant food products" and to share the list of baby food product companies and products registered with the food regulator.

The Commission has asked FSSAI to "inquire and furnish information within 7 days". Meanwhile, Nestle has said that it has reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent in the past five years and that it never compromises on the nutritional quality of its products.

