Naxals release picture of CRPF commando who went missing after Bijapur gunfight 

Naxals have released the first picture of a jawan who went missing last week after a gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. According to details available with India TV, the CRPF has also confirmed that the photo released by ultras is of the missing commando.

The missing commando has been identified as constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of CRPF. He went missing after the April 3 gunfight between Naxals and security personnel near Sukma-Bijapur border.

Earlier on Tueday, Naxals released a statement wherein they have claimed that the missing CoBRA commando is in their custody. The two-page letter, penned by banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), stated that the outfit is willing to negotiate with the Centre. It has asked the government to appoint a mediator to negotiate for the release of Manhas.

"One jawan is in our custody. We are ready to negotiate with the government. They can announce mediators. We will release him (captive jawan). Police jawans are not our enemies," the outfit said in the letter.

